LINCOLN, Neb. — Remember back in July, before Nebraska won its first game of the season but also before the offense looked a little bit stumbly and before a Sun Belt team entered the fourth quarter within a touchdown at Memorial Stadium?
The assorted Big Ten media picked Scott Frost’s team as the favorite in the Big Ten West in an annual poll compiled by Cleveland.com.
Nebraska became a trendy pick overall, as Phil Steele’s most improved team in the nation (and a Rose Bowl team), to a West representative in Indianapolis to, in at least one case, a darkhorse College Football Playoff contender.
Then, 60 minutes of iffy offense and, well, not all that much happened, actually.
The Huskers dropped one spot to No. 25 in the Associated Press Poll and rose one spot in the coaches’ poll to No. 25 even after one of the voting coaches, NU’s own Frost, said Saturday, “We certainly didn't look like that type of team today.”
Interestingly, though, Nebraska carries something of a split opinion heading into a Week 2 tilt at Colorado (1-0).
Voters? Seemingly not dissuaded. Fans? At least somewhat concerned. Predictive computer models? Not particularly impressed.
Consider how the three following computer models predict Year 2 under Frost proceeding from here by current national ranking and estimated win total, respectively:
Massey Ratings: 45, 6.22
TeamRankings.com: 34, 6.6
ESPN’s Football Power Index: 43, 6.5
Bill Connelly’s SP+, also at ESPN, pegged Nebraska at No. 39 and at a projected 6.8 wins before the season and the Huskers fell to No. 54 after Week 1.
No. 55 this week? Colorado.
As Connelly pointed out earlier this week when he rolled out his most recent 1-130 Division I rankings, his model – and most others – are still pulling mostly on preseason projections and then just one week of hard data.
Frost summed up the early season unknowns on Monday when he said, in reference to Nebraska’s offense, “That game (South Alabama) is either going to be a harbinger of things to come this season, or we are going to look back on it as the best thing that ever happened to us because it was a learning experience.”
That’s the great part about college football at this juncture. Nobody knows which way NU’s season will ultimately go. Not voters, not fans, not computer models.
Last year’s Nebraska/Colorado game in Lincoln is a perfect example. The teams played a close game – Colorado ultimately prevailed, 33-28 – and the teams immediately went in opposite directions. By October 6, Nebraska fell to 0-5 and Colorado improved to 5-0 and pushed well into the top 25. Then, by the end of November, the Huskers had engineered a second-half turnaround and Colorado’s coaching staff was fired after the Buffs lost seven straight and didn’t even qualify for a bowl game.
To convolute the matter further, Nebraska’s defense got off to a solid start and the offense stalled. After a week, Connelly’s metrics peg the Husker offense No. 79 and the defense No. 41.
Nebraska ran just 17 plays in the second half against South Alabama and 66 overall, well below the 72.3 it averaged a year ago and far below the rate Frost wants to reel them off.
As such, NU never got in an offensive rhythm. Standout junior wide receiver JD Spielman was targeted just three times, all early on. Same for junior tight end Jack Stoll. Spielman averaged 12 yards per target, Stoll 22. Wan’Dale Robinson got seven targets (and four carries), but at least a couple of the targets came in low-percentage situations at the end of broken or scramble plays.
“There were quite a few guys I wish we could have gotten the ball to more, but we couldn’t sustain drives and didn’t get a lot of our plays called on Saturday,” Frost said earlier this week.
Frost on Thursday said he thought the Husker offense would benefit greatly from a healthy week of practice.
“One of the reasons practice was better is because we had everybody back up and full speed this week,” Frost said. “Cam Jurgens gets healthier every week, (senior wide receiver) Kanawai Noa was practicing full all week, (sophomore running back) Maurice Washington being in the fold is going to help and he practiced full this week, JD practiced full.
“So a lot of guys that had missed reps got a bunch more this week and repetitions matter.”
Ultimately, that group of players is going to have a large bearing on which way Nebraska’s season goes. After one week, though, it’s far too early to say much about which direction that’s going to be.