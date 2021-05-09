Wait ends for Hawkeyes' Shudak

IOWA CITY — An ornery crosswind or an aggressive opponent isn’t the biggest concern patient Iowa kicker Caleb Shudak is dealing with these days.

The biggest challenge for the Hawkeyes’ sixth-year senior and first-year starting placekicker faces is figuring out how to put the student part of student-athlete in place before the fall semester begins.

Academics aren’t an issue.

Shudak has been on the Dean’s List and President’s List and is a four-time academic all-Big Ten selection during his time at Iowa.

It’s figuring out what avenue to pursue next that he’s putting some thought to right now.

"I’ve had a lot of schooling," Shudak said.

He earned his undergraduate degree in civil and environmental engineering a year ago and this week will complete work on a master’s degree.

"Technically, right now I’m an undecided undergrad for the fall," Shudak said. "I’ve got to figure out what to do, how to fill my scheduling."

Shudak also has to prepare for something he has waited six years for — an opportunity to be the Hawkeyes’ placekicker.

A five-year understudy to Keith Duncan and Miguel Recinos, the 2016 walk-on from Council Bluffs Lewis Central is finally positioned to step into a starting role.

Given the opportunity to have an additional year of eligibility because of how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the 2020 season, Shudak jumped at the chance after Duncan chose to call it a Hawkeye career.