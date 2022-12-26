 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Warmer weather forecast in Sioux City; Tuesday expected to be 41 degrees higher than past Thursday

SIOUX CITY -- What a difference a few days can make. 

Tuesday's forecast for Sioux City, sunny with a high temperature of 36 degrees according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, is about 41 degrees warmer than the high temperature this past Thursday. (The wind chill Thursday was significantly lower than that.) 

The high temperature forecast Tuesday is also about 6 degrees warmer than the average for this time of year. 

Wednesday is expected to be even balmier, with a high temperature around 38 degrees. Thursday's high is also expected to be 38 degrees, though there is a slight chance of freezing rain in the morning and/or ordinary rain in the afternoon. Besides that, there's no precipitation in the forecast. 

The overnight low for both Tuesday and Wednesday night is pegged at 26 degrees, which is about 13 degrees warmer than normal, according to the National Weather Service. 

