Washington shuts the door on South Dakota men Monday

SEATTLE — Two long South Dakota droughts, each at the end of both halves, let No. 22 Washington off the hook in a 75-55 win inside Alaska Airlines Arena Monday.

South Dakota (6-3) cut a 16-point, second-half deficit to 54-50 with less than seven minutes to go and with Washington stars Jaden McDaniels and Isaiah Stewart tagged with their fourth fouls. The Coyotes missed two free throws to get within a single possession and mustered just two field goals the rest of the way as the Huskies improved to 6-1.

Stanley Umude, the preseason Summit League Player of the Year, had 17 points and 13 rebounds for his second double-double in as many games for the Coyotes. But USD, the nation’s No. 1 three-point shooting team, made 4-of-23 from beyond the arc and shot just 34 percent for the game.

McDaniels and Stewart, the Huskies’ fabulous freshmen, netted 20 and 16 points, respectively, and Stewart totaled 15 boards before fouling out in the final minute. Washington outscored its guests 19-3 over the final 5:39.

A similar story played out in the first half. South Dakota stood tall against its nationally-ranked foe and led 21-19 with seven minutes on the clock. But the Coyotes, playing without starting point guard Triston Simpson for the second straight game, went cold and trailed 32-23 at the break.