WATCH NOW: Derecho struck parts of Siouxland Thursday

SIOUX CITY -- A violent line of storms that raced through Siouxland Thursday night has been classified as a derechos by the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.
Derechos are associated with fast-moving, severe thunderstorms that can cause hurricanic or tornadic-force winds, actual tornadoes, heavy rains and flash floods.
Matthew Meyers, a meteorologist with the NWS in Sioux Falls, said damaging winds, rains and hail were reported throughout the Midwest, with the most severe damage occurring in a corridor from eastern Nebraska, eastern South Dakota and Northwest Iowa.
The destructive winds also kicked up towering walls of dust. Such brown clouds -- reminiscent of ones produced in the Dust Bowl days of the 1930s -- can fall under the classification of a "haboob."
After anaylzing the data, the NWS ruled out the occurance of a haboob, which are rare in the Midwest. The complex storm system can bring winds between 65 to 85 mph.
Little Rock, Iowa had a wind gust of 80 mph, while Sheldon, Iowa reported winds as high as 69 mph. Parts of eastern South Dakota had winds between 70 to 100 mph.
At around 7:09 p.m. Sergeant Bluff recorded wind gust of 68 mph. Three minutes later, Jefferson, S.D. had a wind gust nearing 80 mph.
"It did produce severe damage in places," Meyers said.
That was because the storm came in waves, beginning at around 5 p.m. when the first storm system moved through Sioux City. Sirens also sounded at 6:30 p.m. and, shortly after 7 p.m.
The fast-moving storms also left many Siouxland residents without power for a period. In Sioux City, nearly 1,000 customers were without power, according to MidAmerican Energy.
The skies cleared by Friday morning, with highs near 80 and westerly winds of 5-15 mph.
The weekend also seems calm, with highs in the 70s on both Saturday and Sunday and an overnight low of around 50.
"There will be a chance for rain on Saturday night and Sunday morning," Meyers said. "But they won't be anywhere close to the storms we experienced on Thursday."