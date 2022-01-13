alert Watch Now: Gov. Ricketts gives State of the State address Jan 13, 2022 Jan 13, 2022 Updated 39 sec ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 30 must-see Nebraska state and national park gems Pine Ridge National Recreation Area The Pine Ridge National Recreation Area near Chadron offers 6,600 acres of land filled with wildlife and opportunities for outdoor activity. Nebraska Tourism Snake River Falls Southwest of Valentine, Snake River Falls presents a powerful and beautiful display of nature. Nebraska Tourism Ashfall Fossil Beds Blanketed with mystery and volcanic ash, Ashfall Fossil Beds State Historical Park near Royal depicts the life and death of creatures nearly 12 million years ago. Rick Neibel/Nebraska Tourism Johnson Lake Johnson Lake State Recreation Area near Lexington is a favorite fishing spot for its abundance of walleye. Rick Neibel/Nebraska Tourism Nebraska National Forest The Bessey Ranger District of the hand-planted Nebraska National Forest stretches along the Sandhills Journey Scenic Byway. Nebraska Tourism Lake McConaughy The Nebraska sunset over Lake McConaughy paints the sky in a wash of color. Rick Neibel/Nebraska Tourism Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area Bighorn sheep are a common sight for visitors at the Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area near Gering. Nebraska Tourism Calamus Reservoir Go for a swim, cast a line, or simply float your boat in the refreshing waters of Calamus Reservoir near Burwell in the Sandhills. Rick Neibel/Nebraska Tourism Agate Fossil Beds At Agate Fossil Beds National Monument south of Harrison, you can view ancient mammals that once roamed the plains. Nebraska Tourism Box Butte State Recreation Area The Box Butte Reservoir State Recreation Area north of Hemingford offers camping and water-related recreation. Nebraska Tourism Bridgeport State Recreation Area There’s plenty of fun to be had on the waters of the sandpit lakes at Bridgeport State Recreation Area. Nebraska Tourism Buttes Buttes tower above the yawning prairie along the western edge of the Nebraska Panhandle. Nebraska Tourism Cub Creek Recreation Area Travel west of Springview in extreme north-central Nebraska and you'll find the Cub Creek Recreation Area, a haven for hunters, fishermen and boaters. Rick Neibel/Nebraska Tourism Chadron State Park Hikers will enjoy a picturesque setting and an invigorating climb at Chadron State Park. Nebraska Tourism Gavins Point Dam A fisherman enjoys the quiet solitude at Gavins Point Dam near Crofton. Nebraska Tourism Courthouse and Jail Rocks Courthouse and Jail Rocks break the expansive Nebraska prairie near Bridgeport. Nebraska Tourism Jeffrey Lake Part of the Jeffrey Canyon State Wildlife Management Area, Jeffrey Lake near Brady is a fisherman’s haven. Nebraska Tourism Toadstool Geologic Park The peculiar lunarlike landscape of Toadstool Geologic Park near Crawford is the perfect backdrop for hikers and bikers. Rick Neibel/Nebraska Tourism Fort Niobrara National Wildlife Refuge Fort Niobrara National Wildlife Refuge is a popular place to begin a canoeing expedition down the scenic Niobrara River. Nebraska Tourism Fort Robinson Nestled between Saddle Rock and Lover's Leap buttes, Legend Buttes Golf Course near Crawford promises an enjoyable golf experience with fantastic views. Nebraska Tourism Louisville State Recreation Area Towering trees shade the camping and recreational spaces at the Louisville Lakes State Recreation Area in eastern Nebraska. Courtesy photo Ponca State Park Visitors to Ponca State Park are greeted by the Towers of Time, an impressive artistic interpretation of the history of nature and people in the area. Rick Neibel/Nebraska Tourism Platte River State Park A moderate hike through the Platte River State Park leads visitors to the picturesque Stone Creek Falls. Rick Neibel/Nebraska Tourism Scotts Bluff National Monument Once used as a landmark for Native Americans, fur trappers and pioneers, Scotts Bluff National Monument near Gering rises high above the horizon. Rick Neibel/Nebraska Tourism Indian Cave State Park Indian Cave State Park, located north of Shubert, is known for its numerous hiking and biking trails with spectacular views of the Missouri River. Rick Neibel/Nebraska Tourism Niobrara National Scenic River From early spring to late fall, the Niobrara National Scenic River is a top destination for canoeing, tubing and kayaking. Rick Neibel/Nebraska Tourism Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area The rugged and scenic Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area draws hikers, campers and shutterbugs to the Gering area year after year. 