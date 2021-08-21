WATCH NOW: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge thumps Homer as Haisch erupts on the ground

The Bears came close to another big touchdown run from Haisch on their fifth drive of the game, as Haisch ran the ball 30 yards to the endzone, but fumbled it away, and Homer took over possession. But after losing four yards on three plays, the Knights punted away again.

That Bears drive ended with a 10-yard touchdown run from Schmitt, as the Knights went up 40-0. Three plays later, they made it a 42-point lead, as senior Markus Martin tackled Homer quarterback Austin Baker in the end zone for a safety.

When the Bears got the ball back, they drove the ball 41 yards for a touchdown, with Haisch providing the 12 yard rushing score to give the home squad a 48-0 advantage just before the end of the first half.

At halftime, Haisch had 192 rushing yards.

“It feels great,” Haisch said. “We have a whole new line, and it was great to get them back out here. We know what we want to do with the ball, and I’m just impressed with my line, and what they did tonight. Without them, I wouldn’t be where I am tonight.”

LCC added another touchdown on its second drive of the third quarter with a 53 yard touchdown pass to Puppe. After senior Deagan Puppe caught a pass for the 2-pt conversion, the Bears led it, 56-0.