WATCH NOW: Morningside soccer eager to get back on the pitch with new-look rosters

SIOUX CITY — Morningside University soccer coach Tom Maxon knew both the Mustangs men’s and women’s teams were going to look different in the spring.

The fact of the matter is, both Mustangs squads look even less familiar than last fall.

Maxon said in a press conference last week among the fall sports coaches that the women brought in 22 new players while the men’s roster will have 27 new names on it.

“We’ve had a change in the way the team is structured,” Maxon said. “We’ve gone a little more international these last few years. That was started a little bit earlier on the men’s side, but the women have caught up from this recruiting class.”

Maxon said that about 75 percent of the men’s roster, and the women have caught up to 50 percent. In a story done by The Journal in the spring, 28 of the 35 men who suited up for the spring portion of the season were from Europe.

Eighteen of those were specifically from Germany.

The Mustangs — especially the ones who were born in the U.S. — have enjoyed learning about soccer culture in other countries, and how much passion fan bases abroad put into the game.