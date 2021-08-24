WATCH NOW: Morningside soccer eager to get back on the pitch with new-look rosters

SIOUX CITY — Morningside University soccer coach Tom Maxon knew both the Mustangs men’s and women’s teams were going to look different in the spring.
The fact of the matter is, both Mustangs squads look even less familiar than last fall.
Maxon said in a press conference last week among the fall sports coaches that the women brought in 22 new players while the men’s roster will have 27 new names on it.
“We’ve had a change in the way the team is structured,” Maxon said. “We’ve gone a little more international these last few years. That was started a little bit earlier on the men’s side, but the women have caught up from this recruiting class.”
Maxon said that about 75 percent of the men’s roster, and the women have caught up to 50 percent. In a story done by The Journal in the spring, 28 of the 35 men who suited up for the spring portion of the season were from Europe.
Eighteen of those were specifically from Germany.
The Mustangs — especially the ones who were born in the U.S. — have enjoyed learning about soccer culture in other countries, and how much passion fan bases abroad put into the game.
“Their eyes have been opened a little bit about how they perceive us,” Maxon said. “There’s a lot more at a school like this that spend a lot of time outside of sports. We’re really looking forward to two really good seasons this year after two really good seasons last year.”
The international student-athletes have pointed out that in their countries, soccer is usually a year-round sport.
They don’t enjoy the fact there are long stoppages in-between seasons, but they’ve learned to manage.
Over the years, Maxon has taught his players that they’re in Sioux City to get a good education.
“We’ve come to teach them over the years that they have a lot to accomplish academically,” Maxon said. “If you’re playing soccer all the time … it’s just draining. There are some advantages and disadvantages.”
Women’s team breakdown
The women’s team has had the biggest makeover since last fall.
The Mustangs made it to the GPAC tournament, but didn’t have many familiar faces on the pitch in their 3-0 loss to Midland in the GPAC quarterfinals.
Last fall, the Mustangs had nine seniors, but eight of them were nursing students and pursued their academic careers when the season crossed over to the spring semester.
There was just one senior on the roster, Alexandra Homan.
Fast forward to Fall 2021, and there aren’t many seniors on this team, either. The Mustangs have just five ladies with senior distinction on the roster.
Makenzie Homan, a senior midfielder from Omaha, is one of those seniors.
Homan knows that the Mustangs are young, but she saw them spring forward during the spring portion.
“Last year, we saw that a lot of the newer players stepped into those roles, and I think you’re going to see that this year,” Homan said. “We have people who came into roles who you wouldn’t have thought. It was sad losing our seniors, but it gave us an opportunity that we didn’t really expect. These younger girls came into roles, and it’s really going to help our team.”
With that newer lineup, the Mustangs went 2-2. Their two wins came against MidAmerica Nazarene and Dordt.
The two losses, meanwhile, were both 1-0 losses to Doane and Midland.
Overall, the Mustangs went 12-4-1.
Men’s team breakdown
The Mustangs have had most of the spring and the summer to process what went wrong at the end of last season.
Their biggest takeaway: Play your hardest during every second.
That happened in the regular season, as the Mustangs won the conference title.
Morningside suffered some heartbreak at the end, however, and it started with a 1-0 loss in the GPAC championship match to Briar Cliff at Elwood Olsen Stadium.
Some of the players stayed back after the match was over to take in the moment. It stung to see the Chargers celebrate on its home pitch.
Maxon pointed out that losing that match to BCU served as a good motivator.
“There’s not a sour taste at all,” Maxon said. “When you don’t win it, you’re much more fired up. It’s much easier to fire up the college kids to say, ‘Let’s achieve something,’ than ‘Let’s defend something.’ We’re a very good team, but we need to establish ourselves like the football and basketball teams have.”
The Mustangs then lost in a shootout to Mid-America Christian after forcing a 2-2 tie after a two-overtime match.
The Mustangs were up in that match, but MACU tied the match in the final minutes of the match.
“That’s what sports is,” Maxon said. “I don’t care what kind of playoff format it is. We want to get to the final site. We spent some time talking about how we’re not a great team yet. We’re on the verge of that.”