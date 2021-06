WATCH NOW: North High School announces 2021 graduates

Graduating in absentia

* Ashleigh Chase Amelung, Avery G. Amelung, Andrew James Bergenske, * Vincent Mekai Blanford, * Tony Bui, Juan Jose Carrasco, * Hannah Katelin Crabtree, Hassan Jama Farah, Alex Osvaldo Garcia, * Annisa Rose Heinemann, * Dhane Parker Jaqua, Kya Beth Johnson, Mia Alexis-Marie Kritis, Christopher Duane Mead, Janissa Marie Mercado, Benjamin Ivan Miller, * Rebecca Lynn Mossberg, * Billy Nguyen, * Quoc Anh Pham, Diego Ruiz Lopez, * Sabrina Marie Shelton, Asa J. Starr, * Emily Ann Strong, Mark Vasquez, Malik Joivan Wendte, Isabel Rose Williamson

◊ Top 5% of Class

^ National Honor Society

* Honor Student

† Silver Cord -- completed a minimum of 120 hours of approved community service over the last three years.

° Career Academy Scholar

§ Seal of Biliteracy -- students who have attained proficiency in two or more languages, one of which is English, by graduation.

Seniors wearing the medallion earned 15,000 points in North High's "Uniquely North" program. Started in 2017-18, the program rewards students who, their senior year, were involved by attending events and promoting what makes North High "Unique." Points were awarded throughout the school year and students earning 25,000 points are members of the Uniquely North Hall of Fame.

