WATCH NOW: Raw video, severe storm hits Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- A violent line of storms raced throughout Siouxland, Thursday night, bringing rain, hail and destructive wind gusts.

According to Matthew Meyers, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, damaging winds were reported throughout the Midwest, with the most severe damage occurring in a corridor from eastern Nebraska, eastern South Dakota and northwestern Iowa.

Such Siouxland communities as Sheldon, Iowa reported winds as high as 69 mph while Little Rock, Iowa had a wind gust of 80 mph.

At around 7:09 p.m. Sergeant Bluff recorded wind gust of 68 mph. Three minutes later, Jefferson, S.D. had a wind gust nearing 80 mph.

The destructive wind also kicked up a towering wall of dust.

Such dust clouds -- reminiscent of ones produced in the Dust Bowl of the 1930s -- is called a "haboob."

According to Meyers, a haboob is a storm complex that can bring winds between 65 to 85 mph. Parts of eastern South Dakota had winds between 70 to 100 mph

"We are currently analyzing data to determine if we had a haboob," Meyers said on Friday morning. "It did produced severe damage in places."

That was because the storm came in waves, beginning at around 5 p.m. when the first storm system moved through Sioux City. Sirens also sounded at 6:30 p.m. and, shortly after 7 p.m.

The storms also left many Siouxland residents without power for a period. In Sioux City, nearly 1,000 customers were without power, according to MidAmerican Energy.

The storm was a fast-moving one, Meyers said, since Friday's forecast calls for sunny skies, a high near 80 and westerly winds of 5 - 15 mph.

The weekend also seems calm, with highs in the 70s on both Saturday and Sunday and an overnight low of around 50.

"There will be a chance for rain on Saturday night and Sunday morning," Meyers said. "But they won't be anywhere close to the storms we experienced on Thursday."

