WATCH NOW: Sioux City Explorers beat Cleburne to advance to Division Championship Series

“The previous at-bat that I had against him, he threw me all sliders and showed me one fastball,” Milligan said. “I went up there looking for that pitch, and fortunately, he gave me the one I was looking for and I was able to hit it into the right field netting.”

Kuhns finished the game in the bottom of the ninth by striking out two of the final three Cleburne batters. Kuhns allowed one hit and one walk over four innings, while striking out three batters.

“Patrick Ledet threw his butt off and had a great start, and Max Kuhns came in and did everything he’s been doing all year,” Milligan said. “It’s really huge to have a guy like that in the back end of your bullpen.”

On offense, the X’s finished with six hits, two of them from Sermo, while Milligan led the way with three RBI.

“Our offense is lethal,” Milligan said. “We have one-swing potential to change the game. Sermo did his thing tonight, got us ahead early, and I think that definitely set the tone for the game. Luckily, I just got a pitch I was looking for, and was able to put the game away for us.”