WATCH NOW: Sioux City school district still mulling how to spend latest $38.9M in relief funding

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City public school officials are still mulling over how to spend the district's latest allocation of $38.9 million in federal COVID relief funds, with many ideas centered on student achievement, social/emotional wellbeing and COVID-19 precautions.
The issue has been the main topic of discussion at school board meetings for the last few months, with many community members providing feedback and suggestions on how the district should direct the funds. The district faces a Sept. 15 deadline for submitting plans to state education officials.
In all, the federal government has distributed more than $57 million to the Sioux City district in three rounds of funding dating to March 2020, as calculated by an analysis conducted by the Journal and the Associated Press.
Sioux City, the state's third-largest district, received the third most funds, behind only the Des Moines Independent Community School District and Davenport Community School District, which received $144 million and $75 million, respectively. Sioux City received about $3,901 per student, well above the average aid of nearly $2,800 per student, according to the AP's analysis.
What are the ESSER funds?
In a series of bills since the COVID-19 outbreak began last year, Congress has allocated $190 billion to help public and private schools weather the pandemic. The funds are called the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, or ESSER. The goal of the funding was for states and schools to support students who have been most impacted by the pandemic and address longstanding inequities that may have been exacerbated.
Three separate allocations of ESSER funds have been released to schools. The first batch was in March 2020 with $13.5 billion allocated as ESSER I. In December 2020 another $54.3 billion was allocated as ESSER II. The most recent allocation was in March and added $123 billion, titled ESSER III.
ESSER II and III are reimbursement grants, meaning the districts must submit quarterly claims for allowed expenditures that have already been incurred and the state reimburses the district.
What was Sioux City allocated?
The Sioux City Community School District was allocated more than $57 million dollars in ESSER funds.
The distribution included $2.8 million for ESSER I, $17.3 million for ESSER II and $38.9 for ESSER III.
How can the ESSER funds be used?
A variety of different rules were put in place for the use of ESSER funds. The Iowa Department of Education released guidelines on the funding, stating the funds are intended to be used for preventing, preparing for and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some of the uses include hiring new staff, avoiding layoffs, improving facilities for reduced virus transmission and implementing public health protocols.
When ESSER III was released, a new requirement was added that at least 20 percent of the total allocation must be used to address learning loss through “evidence-based interventions.” The interventions must address students’ social, emotional and academic needs, as well as the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on underrepresented students, according to the district.
How has Sioux City spent ESSER I and II?
ESSER I and ESSER II funds have been spent on the general categories of health and safety, air quality, support staff, instructional preparation and remediation, and technology, according to the district.
ESSER I expenses included $1.7 million for regular instruction, $296,994 for operation and maintenance of the building, and $286,090 on instruction and curriculum development. All of the ESSER I funds were used by the end of 2020.
Thus far, $9.2 million of the ESSER II funds have been used. One of the most visible changes due to the ESSER funding is the addition of 10 certified nursing assistants hired for the district. The district has allotted $348,622 each year until 2024 for the CNAs.
As of Aug. 5, the majority of ESSER II funding spent has been toward technology related hardware, at $4.19 million. Wages and payroll taxes have used $3.02 million.
According to the district, 88 percent of ESSER I and II spent has been toward direct student impact and the remaining 22 percent has been for indirect student impact.
What is the district doing with ESSER III?
District officials are currently discussing how to allocate the more than $38.9 million in ESSER III funds.
The school board has had multiple, lengthy discussions on how to allocate the funding but are still in the process of setting a budget. Board members have said they want the funding to focus on the students while also supporting outside organizations.
In June, the district provided a list of possible ways to use the funding and asked the board, staff and parents to rank them. There were 22 different options listed.
The potential uses included adding more teachers, creating more mental health services, updating the air ventilation systems, expanding internet connectivity and hiring a permanent substitute teacher.
The list also included a variety of facilities projects including updating the board room audio and visual equipment, developing the second floor of the Career Academy for the VIBE Academy and building a trades building at Harry Hopkins.
The board ranking put mental health services, additional teachers and continued ESSER II expenses as the top three priorities, while the district put developing second floor of Career Academy, leasing teaching space for virtual teachers and updating air ventilation systems as the top three.
Staff and parents rankings were similar to the boards with adding teachers, a permanent substitute teacher and mental health services as the top three.
The district administration also provided a list of ideas to fulfill the 20 percent learning loss requirement. Some of the ideas included summer school, after school tutoring, intervention materials and home visits.
At the Monday board meeting, it was presented that any programs funded in the learning loss category must be “evidence-based.” Associate Superintendent Kim Buryanek said there must have related studies in certain “clearing houses” determined by the Iowa Department of Education. If there are not studies available to back the program, she said it does not count as evidence based.
Board member Dan Greenwell asked if there are programs the school has used in the past that are proven to work but are not in the clearing house, then it is something that can be used.
Superintendent Paul Gausman said the administration provides the board information as soon as they receive it, and some additional information needs to be clarified with the state as to what qualifies.
There are items the district has utilized this summer that count as learning loss intervention. A claim of $282,687.57 was submitted to the state Department of Education by school administration as items addressing learning loss. The expenditures included summer school, foundations of fractions training and materials to support math learning loss.
It was approved and the board voted to move the expenses out of ESSER II and into ESSER III to count towards the 20 percent requirement.
Greenwell believes the district should allocate at least 30 percent of the funding towards learning loss, as well as make an effort to partner with outside agencies to provide resources.
What has the community said?
There has been a variety of community members who have spoken out about the use of COVID-19 funds and the potential uses for it.
Lesa Banks, the liaison for the local teachers’ union, said teachers are interested in how the funding will be used. “They’re seeing a lot of the stuff listed that does not pertain to student or teacher education,” she said.
Banks has spoken on the topic multiple times, asking the board to focus on teachers and students, and stating she hopes the district and Union can work together to find a plan that “reimagines the district.”
Some of the recommendations from the community include utilizing school gardens for mental health, reintroducing the “jump start” program, hiring more interventionists, offering part-time work for retired teachers and providing teacher more planning time.
Ike Rayford, president of the Sioux City NAACP, said he wants to see the plan close the gap for struggling students. He said local organizations are ready to “take on the challenge” and believes the school should provide more support for direct intervention.
Fitz Grant, executive director at the Sanford Center, said the center has worked with the Sioux City school district for 28 years. He wants to expand from four outreach officers to six. He said the center works with families within the home to bring change.
“Let’s use the funds to continue to serve our students,” he said.
What is currently planned for ESSER III?
After receiving feedback on the votes, district administration developed a budget with preliminary numbers outlining the expenses through FY2024.
The largest estimated expense is updating the ventilation systems for $10.5 million. District wide, a UV system would be installed to help clean the air. The updates would add air ventilation systems in each high school’s gym and locker room, as well as updating each middle school’s chiller.
The second largest expense in ESSER III would be to add additional teachers for 7.5 million.
A few of the learning loss programs that are budgeted include $3 million for summer school programs, $2.4 million for after school tutoring and $900,000 for home visits.
The district administration has already used $40,000 of the ESSER III funding on rapid COVID-19 tests. The board also allowed the district to use the funding for additional custodial staff.
How are the programs sustainable?
Board member Taylor Goodvin has stressed the importance of sustainability when spending the money on programs and services. Goodvin said he wants sustainability to be in the back of the board member’s minds when discussing how to use the funding.
He said he supports spending the funds on programs such as interventionists, mental health programs and other programs to help student catch up.
“I think (the programs are) something the district should have been doing a while ago,” he said. “But if we are providing it to them and stop it that can be detrimental.”
Goodvin has asked multiple times what will happen if a program created with ESSER money is successful.
Many of the programs, new hires and updates have budgets through 2024. Items in the ESSER II budget, such as cleaning supplies, technology support and CNA’s salaries are extended into ESSER III for a total $3 million.
What’s next?
The Sioux City school board has not approved the ESSER III budget. The plan will be discussed at future school board meetings. Gausman has stated multiple times throughout the process that the current plan is just preliminary and items can change if the board requests it.
“At the end of the day I want us all to work together so that we can serve these kids,” Gausman said. “It’s got to be our plan, it will be a plan we will do and nothing will occur without authorization of the board.”