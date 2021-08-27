WATCH NOW: Sioux City school district still mulling how to spend latest $38.9M in relief funding

It was approved and the board voted to move the expenses out of ESSER II and into ESSER III to count towards the 20 percent requirement.

Greenwell believes the district should allocate at least 30 percent of the funding towards learning loss, as well as make an effort to partner with outside agencies to provide resources.

What has the community said?

There has been a variety of community members who have spoken out about the use of COVID-19 funds and the potential uses for it.

Lesa Banks, the liaison for the local teachers’ union, said teachers are interested in how the funding will be used. “They’re seeing a lot of the stuff listed that does not pertain to student or teacher education,” she said.

Banks has spoken on the topic multiple times, asking the board to focus on teachers and students, and stating she hopes the district and Union can work together to find a plan that “reimagines the district.”

Some of the recommendations from the community include utilizing school gardens for mental health, reintroducing the “jump start” program, hiring more interventionists, offering part-time work for retired teachers and providing teacher more planning time.