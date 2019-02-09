WAYNE, Neb. -- Northeastern State scored five runs in the bottom of the ninth inning in the second game to rally for a 10-9 win over Wayne State College to salvage a split with the Wildcats in a non-conference college baseball twinbill played Saturday afternoon in Tahlequah, Oklahoma after WSC won the opener 7-3. Wayne State is now 2-1 on the season while Northeastern State has a 1-5 record.
In the opener, junior starter Hunter Wienhoff fired a complete-game four-hitter while sophomore Alex Logelin went 3 for 4 at the plate with two RBI to lead the Wildcats in a 7-3 win.
WSC scored six runs in the first three innings to set the tone. The ‘Cats scored four runs in the second on three hits and two Northeastern State errors.
WSC took a 6-1 lead in the third on a Peyton Barnes RBI double. Both teams scored in the sixth and the Riverhawks scored the final run in the bottom of the seventh to make the final score 7-3.
WSC outhit Northeastern State in the opener 9-4. Logelin was 3 for 4 with three singles and two RBI. Kyle Thompson went 2 for 3 with a double while Madsen, Barnes and Jake Lorenzini each doubled.
The second game saw Wayne State hit four home runs but the host Riverhawks rallied in the bottom of the ninth inning with five runs to escape with a 10-9 win.
WSC produced five runs in the first inning that included a grand slam by senior third baseman Kyle Thompson.
The ‘Cats took a 6-0 lead in the second. Northeastern State rallied with one in the second and three runs in the fourth inning to cut the WSC lead to 6-4.
WSC scored solo runs in the fifth and seventh innings for an 8-4 advantage. Bisenius hit a solo homer in the fifth and again in the seventh for the Wildcats.
The host Riverhawks scored in the bottom of the eighth to make the score 8-5.
WSC added a final run in the ninth inning on a Colin Chick homer to take a 9-5 lead into the bottom of the ninth.
But Northeastern State stormed back in the bottom of the ninth and shocked the Wildcats with five runs in the bottom of the ninth on five hits off Wildcat closer Lawson Zenner for the 10-9 come-from-behind win.
Both teams had 11 hits in the contest. Bisenius ended 4 for 5 with two homers, three RBI and three runs scored. Alex Logelin was 2 for 4 with two runs scored. Jake Lemar was 2 for 3 while Kyle Thompson belted a grand slam and Colin Chick added a solo homer for the Wildcats at the plate.
Starting pitcher Aaron Ras worked 3 2/3 innings, allowing just one hit and three runs on five strikeouts and four walks.
The Wildcats resume play Thursday (February 14) facing Fort Hays State in Emporia, Kansas in a nine-inning game starting at 12 p.m.