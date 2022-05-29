 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wayne State College Graduates

Local undergraduate students include:

Brenda Nelson of Castana, Iowa; Reagen Reicks* of Charter Oak, Iowa; Kiera Croxen of Kingsley, Iowa; Willow Olsen, Corey Peters, Jacob Pottebaum, all of Le Mars, Iowa; Jessica Martin of Logan, Iowa; Benjamin Sadler of Mapleton, Iowa; Alyson McFarland of Salix, Iowa; Joshua Deitloff of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa; Adam Beaver, Donaven Harrington, Sandra Hernandez Trejo*, Anna Jochum, Brandy Langley, Sharayah Lidgett, Cammy Ly, Kerry McNamara*, Blade Smith, Aboudou-Tahilou Songai*, Gina Vazquez*, Irene Zogkou, all of Sioux City, Iowa; Mary Waterhouse of Spirit Lake, Iowa; Cassie Grell of Washta, Iowa;

Tyler Hendrix, Bryn Schutte, all of Allen, Neb.; Mariah Petersen of Bancroft, Neb.; Michelle Wachter of Bloomfield, Neb.; Ky Kenny of Carroll, Neb.; Paula Buresh*, Stephanie Dostal, Bethany Wiese, all of Clarkson, Neb.; Agnes Kurtzhals*, Michael Kurtzhals, all of Coleridge, Neb.; Morgyn Christiansen of Creighton, Neb.; Jozie Schutte of Dixon, Neb.; Dax VanLengen of Dodge, Neb.; Serenity Drew of Emerson, Neb.; Katelyn Fischer, Ashley Hamilton, all of Hartington, Neb.; Katelyn Irby, Kaylee Moe, all of Homer, Neb.; Connor Blum, Jordyn Brester, Ryan Macholan, all of Howells, Neb.; Connor Boysen, Zachary Dietrich, Clark Koppelmann, Kaitlin Stanton, all of Laurel, Neb.; Troy Parker*, Alison Sheridan, all of Macy, Neb.; Ashley Kneifl, Allie Rosener, Alison Tremayne, all of Newcastle, Neb.; Leann Aldana, Carolyn Arauz, Christopher Bowland, Brittney Dederman, Isaac Deichmann, Kasey Drevecky, Damon Gall, Haley Grudzinski, Samantha Henery, Justin Jones, Sydney Konz, Brianna Lamb*, Marc Long, Megan Neilsen, Grace Spieker, Jordyn Thompson, Cameron Waddington, Dylan Zaiser, all of Norfolk, Neb.; Danielle Meyer of Oakland, Neb.; Colton Beacom*, Drew Krienert, Dante Schmit, all of Osmond, Neb.; Junior Aguilar, Alexander Kesting, all of Pierce, Neb.; Gunner Labenz of Pilger, Neb.; Joel Watchorn of Ponca, Neb.; Dillan Folkers, Amy Hammond*, Carlee Thies, all of Randolph, Neb.; Juana Alba, Drew Curiel, Celeste Durant, Melissa Garcia, Nallely Maldonado, Alexis Munoz, Adrian Murguia, Tshiyamba Ngeleka, Michelle Parker*, all of South Sioux City, Neb.; Samuel Christiansen*, Hannah Heppner, Mackenzie Voecks, all of Stanton, Neb.; Marin Jetensky, Gabrielle Mercier, all of Tekamah, Neb.; Zoe Conley, Parker Lehmkuhl*, Juana Lopez*, Elba Olvera*, all of Wakefield, Neb.; Kariden Briggs*, Crystal Ross*, all of Walthill, Neb.; Colton Krusemark* of Waterbury, Neb.; Tyson Kaiser, Alex Kleinschmit, Tom Lundberg, Kelsey Mertens, all of Wausa, Neb.; Shania Anderson, Timothy Bartz, Beau Bowers*, Casey Brentlinger, Nathan Burrows, Halie Chinn, Taryn Dredge*, Claire Everitt, Jack Evetovich, Aaron Fleming*, Jamie Gamble, Cole Hochstein, Molly Hoskins, Mason Lee, Jacob Powell, Kecia Schenk, Andrea Torres, Jaci Torres, Sarah Wibben, all of Wayne, Neb.; Daniel Barrios Villa, Hannah McGill, all of West Point, Neb.; Roxanne Frenchman, Tyresha Wolfe, all of Winnebago, Neb.; Alyssa Brogren of Winside, Neb.; Lauren Jacobsen, Elizabeth Lara-Arroyo*, Keegan Ruskamp, all of Wisner, Neb.; Benjamin Hite of Wynot, Neb.;

Noah Schlekeway of Brandon, S.D.; Tracy Andersen of Freeman, S.D.; Ryan Parker of North Sioux City, S.D.; Karen Marquez Gonzalez of Sioux Falls, S.D.

Local graduate Students include:

Anna Bertrand* of Hinton, Iowa; Travis Binder, Jadin Wagner, all of Lawton, Iowa; Cassie Jacobsen, Angela Loutsch, all of Le Mars, Iowa; Mandy Pippitt, of Logan, Iowa; Jennifer Fox of Merrill, Iowa; Kendall Downs, Courtney Wilson, all of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa; TJ Van Weerdhuizen of Sioux Center, Iowa; Dena Bielski, Jenna Bork, Adams Davidson, Carrie Edwards, Sarah Gilbert, Amanda Jordan, Katarina Loofe, Angela Miller, Tracy Pomerson, Melanie Swanson, Jenna Terry, Diantha Walling, all of Sioux City, Iowa;

Christopher Blohm, Nicholas Curnyn*, all of Allen, Neb.; Mary Lueshen of Beemer, Neb.; Keith Eriksen, Megan Unwin*, all of Craig, Neb.; Samantha Phillips* of Dakota City, Neb.; Emily Franzluebbers of Dodge, Neb.; Levi Hilker, Taylor Johnson, Justin Kerkman, LuAnn Lange*, all of Hartington, Neb.; Jordan Brabec of Howells, Neb.; Kelsey Gottula, Megan Halpin, Karissa Henery, Tammi Janssen*, Calee Johnson*, Cameryn Jones, Megan Lewis, David McCart*, Christopher Moore, Trevor Osten, Blake Otte, Kory Reestman, Brooklyn Ronnfeldt*, Kayla Shaver*, Emily Strecker*, all of Norfolk, Neb.; Alexis Beavers, Brianna Carda, Shannon Pille*, all of Oakland, Neb.; Peggy Nelson, Suzanne Sjuts, all of Pender, Neb.; Kailey Casey, Kaleb Comstock, all of South Sioux City, Neb.; Alexis Gibson of Tekamah, Neb.; Pamela Vander Veen of Wakefield, Neb.; Robert Bengston of Wausa, Neb.; Tyler Bacon, Tessa Braun, Christina Coffman, Kiara Hochstein, Peyton Roach, Danica Schaefer, Takiyah Scott-Hamik*, Jean Steen*, all of Wayne, Neb.; Krista Fischer, Leslie Kreikemeier, Lee Schroeder*, all of West Point, Neb.; Darla LaPointe* of Winnebago, Neb.; Megan Kinnaman of Wisner, Neb.; 

Baillie Hanson of Dakota Dunes, S.D.; Emma McInerney of Elk Point, S.D.; Courtney Leaverton of Jefferson, S.D.;

*indicates those who are graduating in Summer 2022

