Wayne, Neb. -- Wayne State College head football coach Dan McLaughlin and his staff announced today that 24 high school student-athletes and 12 transfers have made commitments to the Wildcat football program on the first day of the 2019 signing period. The incoming class of high school signings includes six athletes from Nebraska, seven in Iowa, nine from Florida and one each from Kansas and Missouri. Nine of the 12 transfers joined the Wildcat program at semester.
Position breakdown of the class includes 10 offensive linemen, five defensive backs, four defensive linemen, four linebackers, four athletes and two each at quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end.
“Due to the support of President Marysz Rames, Director of Athletics Mike Powicki and our Foundation, our scholarship increase allowed us to compete on a level playing field for the first time throughout the recruiting process,” remarked Coach McLaughlin. “That support enabled us to sign some very highly recruited student-athletes who we think are going to fortify the foundation of a very successful future for Wayne State football.”
McLaughlin added, “Our primary emphasis this year was the offensive line and with 10 commitments we feel that we have addressed that need with some outstanding young prospects. We also strengthened our defense with a strong group of defensive linemen, linebackers and defensive backs. We are very comfortable with the depth and breadth of the class and are excited to work with these young men over the next four or five years of their lives as they grow and learn.”
Wayne State College is an NCAA Division II school located in Wayne, Nebraska and competes in the 16-team Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. The Wildcats finished the 2018 season at 3-8 overall and sixth in the NSIC South with a 2-5 divisional mark.
Signees:
Grayson Garey, QB, Broken Bow (Neb.)
Brad Hartnett, TE, South Sioux
Chris Jones, WR, Lincoln (Neb.)
David Kunes, OL, Genea (Neb.)
Jalen Robinson, OL, Norfolk (Neb.)
Noah Scott, RB, Randolph (Neb.)
Trey Albert, Ath., Eldon
Isaac Bebout, OL, Kellogg
Carter Church, OL, Ogden
Casey Hutchings, OL, Boone
Jake Landphair, LB, Reinbeck
Jonathan Owens, LB, Harlan
Will Pattison, WR, Urbandale
Carter Berkoben, OL, Geneva (Fla.)
Saquahan Cobbs, OL, Minneola (Fla.)
Caleb Danner, DB, Winter Garden (Fla.)
Oscar Figueroa, OL, Orlando (Fla.)
Josiah Gonzalez DL, Oviedo (Fla.)
Dorien Green, DB, Wesley Chapel (Fla.)
R.J. Jones, LB, Casselberry (Fla.)
Japerri Powell, DB, Orlando (Fla.)
Jaquarri Powell, DB, Orlando (Fla.)
Nathan Midkiff, TE, Catawissa (Mo.)
Tre-Von Kearney, RB, Olathe (Kan.)
Mike Monette, DL, Lake Balboa (Calif.)
Johnn Morrison, DL, Waihee (Hawaii)
Immanuel Woodbery, LB, Skokie (Ill.)
Jalen Burgess, LB, Monmouth
Darius Flowers, Ath., San Bernadino Valley CC
Randy Gehl, OL, Ellsworth CC
Johnnie Hankins, Ath., Tarleton State
Zaiden Hernandez, DB, College of the Siskiyous
Deing Kug, OL, North Carolina Central
Andy McCance, QB, South Dakota
Travis Schuhe, LB, Cabrillo College
Ryyan Wilkins, Ath., Southwestern CC