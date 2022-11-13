 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NCAA Division II football playoffs

Wayne State gets berth in NCAA Division II football playoffs

WAYNE, Neb. --- For the second time in school history, the Wayne State College football team has been awarded an NCAA Division II playoff berth.

The NCAA selected Wildcats as the #6 seed in Super Region 4 after winning a share of the NSIC regular season title and finishing with a 9-2 record. Wayne State will travel to Mankato to face #3 seed Minnesota State on Saturday. Kickoff time will be announced later.

Wayne State and Minnesota State met in the regular season on Oct. 8 in Wayne with the Wildcats outscoring the Mavericks 41-33.

The only other time Wayne State reached the NCAA Division II playoffs was the 2008 team, which fell to Chadron State 23-17 in a Super Region 3 first round matchup to finish the 9-3 record.

During the NCCA selection show Sunday night, Angelo State of Texas was announced as the top seed in Super Region 4. Angelo State earned a first-round bye with an 11-0 record. Colorado School of Mines (9-2), the #2 seed, will host fellow Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference foe Colorado State Pueblo (8-3).

The other first round matchups will showcase Northern Sun Conference teams as #3 Minnesota State (9-2) hosts #6 seed Wayne State (9-2) while #4 seed Bemidji State (9-2) entertains #5 seed Winona State (8-3).

The Wildcats claimed the NSIC overall conference title for the first time in school history Saturday with a 10-7 victory over Minnesota State University Moorhead. Wayne State limited MSU Moorhead to just 193 yards of total offense.

