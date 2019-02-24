WAYNE, Neb. -- Wayne State had a 12-point lead against Sioux Falls with about two minutes before halftime.
Sioux Falls cut that lead to six points going into halftime. The Cougars took the lead in the second half and were up by as much as six points late in the game and held on to beat Wayne State 79-77 on Saturday.
Wayne State fell to 19-9 overall and 14-8 in the NSIC. Sioux Falls is 18-10 overall and 13-9 in the NSIC.
Kendall Jacks led WSC with 20 points and five rebounds. He moved into fifth-place all-time in WSC scoring history with 1,575 points. Trevin Joseph hit five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points. Vance Janssen had 15 points and four assists and Jordan Janssen had 10 points, six rebounds and three assists. Ben Dentlinger had three blocks and set the single-season WSC block record with 39 this season.
For Sioux Falls, Drew Guebert had 20 points and Chase Grinde had 16 points and eight rebounds. Aaron Rothermund had 16 points and four assists and Austin Slater had a double-double off the bench with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Trevon Evans added 10 points.