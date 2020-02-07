Wayne State men fall to St. Cloud State

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- The St. Cloud State men's basketball team shot 62.5 percent from the field and went on to roll over Wayne State in a Nortern Sun Conference men's basketball game played in St. Cloud, Minn., Friday.
Trevor Marshall and Anthony Roberts both had big games for St. Cloud, which made 29 of 52 shots from the floee. Marshall had 32 points and Roberts 26 to lead the Huskies (13-10 overall and 10-7 NSIC).
Wayne State (10-16 overall and 7-10 NSIC) had four players score in doube digits whith Jordan Janssen lead the way with 16. Al'Tavius Jackson also added 13 points, Nick Ferrarini 11 and Nate Mohr 10.
MISSOURI STATE 66, UNI WOMEN 55: Nineteenth-ranked Missouri State outscored UNI 31-23 in the second half to pull away down the stretch and picked up a 66-55 win Friday evening in the McLeod Center.
It's the first home loss of the season for UNI and drops the Panthers to 13-8 on the year and 5-5 in Missouri Valley Conference play while the Bears move to 19-3 on the year and 9-1 in MVC play with a game lead on the field for first place.
Despite the offensive struggles, the defense still had a strong performance. The Panthers held Missouri State to its second-lowest point total on the season. UNI also held Missouri State to 25-63 (39.7%) from the field, just the third time this season that an opponent held the Bears to under 40% from the field.
Karli Rucker led UNI with 13 points while Cynthia Wolf added 10 points on 4-5 shooting, including a pair of three-pointers. The Panthers were 18-45 (40%) from the field and 6-20 (30%) from the three-point line. UNI gave up 18 turnovers while the Bears tallied just eight.