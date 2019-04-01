WAYNE, Neb. -- St. Cloud State used eight home runs to take down Wayne State College 13-5 and 12-5 in Northern Sun Conference softball Monday.
The visiting Huskies are now 20-10 and 2-4 in league play while WSC drops to 9-14 and 0-6 in the NSIC.
The visiting Huskies erupted for seven runs in the first inning in the opener and never looked back in recording a 13-5 win.
WSC scored two runs in the first on a two-run homer from senior first baseman Emily Chandler.
The ‘Cats added one run in the fourth on a Taylor Menard sacrifice fly and closed out their scoring with two runs on four hits in the fifth inning thanks to an RBI double from Abbie Hix and a run-scoring single by Raquell Penke.
The second game was tied at 4-4 after four innings until St. Cloud State blasted four homers to highlight a seven-run fifth inning as the Huskies completed the sweep with a 12-5 victory.
Chandler had a sacrifice fly in the first inning. Ashley Hernandez blasted a solo homer in the second and Chandler connected for another homer, a two run shot, to tie the game at 4-4 in the third.
After SCSU scored seven runs in the fifth for a 11-4 lead, WSC scored their final run in the bottom of the sixth on a pinch hit single up the middle from Michaela Smith to close out the Wildcats scoring.
The Wildcats will be in action again Tuesday afternoon visiting the University of Sioux Falls in a NSIC doubleheader starting at 3 p.m.