MANKATO, Minn. -- The Wayne State College women’s indoor track and field team had one NSIC champion and three All-NSIC finishers as the Wildcats finished seventh out of 15 teams with 40 points at the 2019 Northern Sun Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships that wrapped up Saturday in Mankato, Minnesota.
The University of Mary captured the women’s team title with 163.5 points followed by Minnesota State in second with 115.5 points. Augustana was third at 111 with Winona State (75.5) and Minnesota Duluth (50) closing out the top five teams.
Sioux Falls edged Wayne State 43.5-40 for sixth place with St. Cloud State (29), Northern State (24) and Upper Iowa (24) rounding out the top 10 teams. Bemidji State (21), MSU Moorhead (16), Concordia-St. Paul (15), Southwest Minnesota State (10) and Minot State (1) wrapped up the team scoring.
Wayne State’s conference champion was Mikayla Marvin, who took first in the pole vault with a new school record mark of 11’ 11 ¾”.
Redshirt freshman Mckenzie Scheil and sophomore Jadin Wagner also earned All-NSIC honors as Scheil took second in the weight throw with a top mark of 58’ 10 ½” while Wagner came in third in the shot put (46’ 10 ¾”).
Freshman sprinter Jordyn Pester placed fourth in the 400-meter dash finals with a time of 56.95 seconds that was good for an NCAA provisional mark.
The Wayne State College men’s indoor track and field team placed eighth with 37 points at the 2019 Northern Sun Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships that concluded Saturday. The Wildcats had one NSIC champion and another All-NSIC performer while picking up seven medals.
Minnesota State easily captured the team title with 212 points, well ahead of runner-up University of Mary with 115. Sioux Falls was a close third at 109.5 points with Minnesota Duluth (69) and Augustana (58) rounding out the top five teams.
Concordia-St. Paul was sixth with 57 points followed by Northern State at 42 and Wayne State eighth with 37. MSU Moorhead (29.5), Southwest Minnesota State (9) and Minot State (2) closed out the team scoring.
Sophomore Cade Kalkowski and junior Dylan Kaup were Wayne State’s All-NSIC performers, placing first and second in the weight throw. Kalkowski’s winning mark was 66’ 1 ¾” while Kaup was right behind in second with an NCAA provisional qualifying mark of 64’ 3 ¼”. Teammate Matthew Nemec also made the finals in the weight throw but just missed a medal in ninth place at 55’ 5 ½”.
Freshman Mikhail Sands recorded a fourth place finish in the long jump at 22’ 7 ¾”.