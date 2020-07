Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

The unemployment rate in metro Sioux City fell for a second straight month, though at 7.4 percent it remains far higher than in normal circumstances.

Many of Iowa's casinos are requiring masks for visitors, including many in Northwest Iowa; the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Sioux City is recommending them but has not issued a mandate. In the sports world, the Great Plains Athletic Conference said fall sports would go ahead.