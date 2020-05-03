We’re adding a new feature

I want you to look for two words on our website: “Watch Now.”

When you see those, you’ll know there’s a video attached to the story that could take you to the heart of the story, give you more insight into the subject or even show you how to do something.

It’s a new addition to siouxcityjournal.com that should enhance your understanding of issues, events and people.

During the coronavirus pandemic, we’ve posted videos with experts, talked with local leaders and given you plenty of “how-to” advice about those days and nights at home.

Already, we’ve gotten a great response from readers who like the addition. In the future, we see its value in a host of areas, including sports.

Later this month, we’ll introduce you to the men and women who were named the best nurses in Siouxland and, yes, there will be video.

“Watch now” is just one more way we’re bringing you the news.

We’re eager to hear your feedback, too. Drop me a line at bmiller@siouxcityjournal.com. It’s great to hear from you.

