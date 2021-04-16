'We’re excited': Carroll set for playoffs, matchup with No. 1 Morningside

HELENA, Mont. — The No. 1 team in the country for the last two years awaits Carroll’s football team when it steps off the plane in Sioux City this weekend. As the 16 seed in the 16-team NAIA Football Championship Series field, the Saints were matched up with Morningside, a team that is currently riding a 37-game winning streak dating back to December of 2017.

“The opponent is the opponent,” Saints head coach Troy Purcell said. “We just take care of ourselves. They’re a very, very good football team, very, very well-coached football team. I think they’re on a 37-game winning streak and two national championships. It’s pretty outstanding what they’ve done and what they’ve accomplished in that program. The excitement is there. You gotta play everybody sometime, so what an opportunity and what a great season so far. We just gotta make sure we finish it and play hard.”

Morningside rolls into Saturday having won its 10th-straight Great Plains Athletic Conference Championship with an 8-0 record in the fall. The Mustangs are also a two-time defending national champion and have not been any lower than first in the top 25 coaches poll for two full seasons.