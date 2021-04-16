'We’re excited': Carroll set for playoffs, matchup with No. 1 Morningside

HELENA, Mont. — The No. 1 team in the country for the last two years awaits Carroll’s football team when it steps off the plane in Sioux City this weekend. As the 16 seed in the 16-team NAIA Football Championship Series field, the Saints were matched up with Morningside, a team that is currently riding a 37-game winning streak dating back to December of 2017.
“The opponent is the opponent,” Saints head coach Troy Purcell said. “We just take care of ourselves. They’re a very, very good football team, very, very well-coached football team. I think they’re on a 37-game winning streak and two national championships. It’s pretty outstanding what they’ve done and what they’ve accomplished in that program. The excitement is there. You gotta play everybody sometime, so what an opportunity and what a great season so far. We just gotta make sure we finish it and play hard.”
Morningside rolls into Saturday having won its 10th-straight Great Plains Athletic Conference Championship with an 8-0 record in the fall. The Mustangs are also a two-time defending national champion and have not been any lower than first in the top 25 coaches poll for two full seasons.
“We’re excited,” Saints redshirt sophomore quarterback Devan Bridgewater said. “We got no one believing in us, but we all believe in ourselves so that’s all we need at the end of the day. We can have everyone doubt us, but as long as we believe in ourselves, which we do, we feel like we can go out there and compete with these guys.”
While Morningside boasts the No. 1 scoring offense in the country, averaging better than 50 points per game, the Mustangs have not played a game that counts toward the standings since November of 2020 as the GPAC was able to complete a full season in the fall. Carroll played its four-game conference-only schedule this spring, and after a couple of games to shake off the rust, out-scored its opponents a combined 77-26 over the final two games.
“It takes about three or four games to kinda get into it and get into a rhythm, I think there is an advantage that way,” Purcell said. “The advantage they have a little bit is some older [players] and a little more depth. When you play in the fall, you have your whole group there like we would’ve had. Since we didn’t play in the fall and didn’t know if we were going to have a spring, a lot of our guys graduated and moved on. They’re a pretty junior and senior heavy roster that decided to stay.”
Seven Mustangs were selected as first-team All-GPAC players, including senior wide receiver Reid Jurgensmeier and senior running back Arnijae Ponder. Both, along with junior quarterback Joe Dolincheck, anchor an offense that churns out over 550 yards, on average, per game.
Jurgensmeier was a 1,000-yard receiver in the fall, averaging 22.2 yards per catch, while racking up 19 touchdowns. He was Dolincheck’s most-targeted pass-catcher, hauling in 49 balls and putting up over 135 yards per game.
“We got some stuff we’re looking at,” Purcell said of defending Jurgensmeier. “He’s definitely explosive, he’s definitely the most wanted I guess. He’s a very, very good player. We’ll definitely know where he’s at and have a plan for him.”
For a quarterback that threw the ball nearly 30 times per game, Dolincheck was off the charts with his efficiency, and paced the nation with a 199.2 rating during the Mustangs’ fall season. His 335.9 yards per game through the air is also the best mark in the country and propels an offense that ranks No. 1 in the NAIA with over 366 passing yards per game.
“They’re very, very explosive,” Purcell said. “You watch 11 guys, everybody is on a positive play. It just shows a veteran group, it shows how well-coached they are from top to bottom. They’re a very, very sound football club. They’re fun to watch.”
Carroll, however, has experience slowing high-powered passing attacks, and for the proof, look no further than the College of Idaho game last Saturday. The Saints’ defensive backfield intercepted the Yotes’ quarterback three times, as the defense forced a total of four turnovers in Carroll’s win.
Much of that disruption originated up front with the Saints’ defensive line, a group anchored by Garrett Kocab and Garrett Worden who combined for 23 tackles and four sacks against the Yotes.
To get Dolincheck out of his rhythm on Saturday, Carroll needs its defensive line to duplicate that performance and continue getting hits on the quarterback against an offensive line that allowed just two sacks all season.
“Scheme it up and let our guys get after them,” Purcell said. “Try to get one-on-one situations with some of our defensive linemen so they can make some plays and make some stuff happen. Disguising stuff for their quarterback as usual and make sure we get into our fits. Got a good plan, we just gotta execute that plan and I feel good about our guys giving a great effort during this game.”