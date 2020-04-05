We’re honoring health care professionals
We’re honoring health care professionals

Celebrating Nurses Awards Event

From left, Sioux City Journal editor Bruce Miller poses a question to Sioux City Community Schools nurse Nancy Treft, an honoree of the Journal's Nurses: The Heart of Health Care Awards, in South Sioux City, Neb. on Thursday.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

How can you thank health care professionals for all they do?

Now, more than ever, that’s a question on our minds. Thankfully, we have a program in place that lets us do just that. “Nurses, the heart of health care” is a recognition event we started last year to pay tribute to those nurses who affected Siouxlanders’ lives. Last May, we honored five who went above and beyond in their field.

This year we plan to honor five more. Until April 8 (that’s almost here), you can vote from among the nurses nominated. Just go to siouxcityjournal.com/contests and make your selection.

In May, we’ll announce the honorees and celebrate their accomplishments. The tribute is presented by UnityPoint Health Sioux City and is sponsored by Floyd Valley Healthcare, MercyOne, Morningside College, Briar Cliff University, Community Health and the Sioux City Journal.

This event is just one of the many things your membership is helping us accomplish in Siouxland. Thanks for being a part of our team – and one of our voters.

We’re grateful for the work our health care professionals do. We know you are, too.

Sioux City Journal editor Bruce Miller

Miller

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
