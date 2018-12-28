The recent freezing rain caused the postponements of some area events.
The University of South Dakota men's basketball team was scheduled to travel to North Dakota State on Friday but the game has been pushed back to Saturday with a noon tip-off in Fargo, N.D.
The Dakota Valley boys' basketball team was scheduled to play Platte-Geddes in the Parkston Classic on Friday but the whole slate of games was called off. Dakota Valley will now travel to Parkston on Monday to take on Platte-Geddes at 2:30 p.m.
The Sioux City Musketeers were scheduled to play a hockey game at Fargo on Friday but the game was called off because of the weather. The Musketeers, who have a home game Saturday against Lincoln at 7:05 p.m., will make the trip to Fargo on Jan. 10 to makeup the game.