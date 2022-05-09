 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Sioux City, IA

Right Now
69°
Mostly Cloudy
  • Humidity: 43%
  • Feels Like: 69°
  • Heat Index: 69°
  • Wind: 8 mph
  • Wind Chill: 69°
  • UV Index: 6 High
  • Sunrise: 06:07:58 AM
  • Sunset: 08:36:44 PM
  • Dew Point: 46°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

Becoming windy with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 93F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High around 95F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph.

Next 12 Hours

Time
Temp
Precip
1 AM
68°
3%
1 AM
68°

Wind: NE @ 8 mph

Precip: 3% Chance

Humidity: 47%

Wind Chill: 68°

Heat Index: 68°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 10 mi

2 AM
68°
1%
2 AM
68°

Wind: ENE @ 10 mph

Precip: 1% Chance

Humidity: 50%

Wind Chill: 68°

Heat Index: 68°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 10 mi

3 AM
67°
2%
3 AM
67°

Wind: ENE @ 10 mph

Precip: 2% Chance

Humidity: 57%

Wind Chill: 67°

Heat Index: 67°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 10 mi

4 AM
65°
2%
4 AM
65°

Wind: ENE @ 11 mph

Precip: 2% Chance

Humidity: 71%

Wind Chill: 64°

Heat Index: 65°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 9 mi

5 AM
65°
4%
5 AM
65°

Wind: ENE @ 11 mph

Precip: 4% Chance

Humidity: 73%

Wind Chill: 64°

Heat Index: 65°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 9 mi

6 AM
65°
6%
6 AM
65°

Wind: ENE @ 10 mph

Precip: 6% Chance

Humidity: 77%

Wind Chill: 64°

Heat Index: 65°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 8 mi

7 AM
65°
10%
7 AM
65°

Wind: ENE @ 11 mph

Precip: 10% Chance

Humidity: 78%

Wind Chill: 64°

Heat Index: 65°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 7 mi

8 AM
67°
19%
8 AM
67°

Wind: E @ 11 mph

Precip: 19% Chance

Humidity: 80%

Wind Chill: 67°

Heat Index: 68°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 7 mi

9 AM
70°
14%
9 AM
70°

Wind: E @ 10 mph

Precip: 14% Chance

Humidity: 81%

Wind Chill: 70°

Heat Index: 71°

UV Index: 1 Low

Visibility: 7 mi

10 AM
76°
16%
10 AM
76°

Wind: ESE @ 10 mph

Precip: 16% Chance

Humidity: 74%

Wind Chill: 76°

Heat Index: 77°

UV Index: 3 Moderate

Visibility: 8 mi

11 AM
80°
13%
11 AM
80°

Wind: SE @ 12 mph

Precip: 13% Chance

Humidity: 66%

Wind Chill: 80°

Heat Index: 84°

UV Index: 4 Moderate

Visibility: 9 mi

12 PM
83°
8%
12 PM
83°

Wind: SE @ 13 mph

Precip: 8% Chance

Humidity: 58%

Wind Chill: 83°

Heat Index: 87°

UV Index: 5 Moderate

Visibility: 9 mi

Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Earth given 50-50 chance of hitting key warming mark by 2026

Earth given 50-50 chance of hitting key warming mark by 2026

A new report says there's nearly a 50-50 chance that world will hit a key warming threshold in the next five years. Monday's World Meteorological Organization forecast says there's a 48% chance that globe will temporarily hit 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial times by the end of…

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late m…

May. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Mostly cloudy and becoming windy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Looking ahead, the Sioux City area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic …

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head out…

May. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening in Sioux City: Windy with rain developing late. Thunder possible. Low 54F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thun…

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Sioux City area. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Sioux City, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 25…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News