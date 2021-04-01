Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sioux City will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Expect periods of sun…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Sioux City today. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. We will…
Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees to…
For the drive home in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds…
Sioux City's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Sioux City temperatures will reach the…
This evening in Sioux City: Mostly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s tomo…
This evening in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 21F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool…
Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Plan on a …