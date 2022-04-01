This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
