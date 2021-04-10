This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
