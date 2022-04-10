Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Partly cloudy. Windy early. Low 31F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Sioux City area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
One round of showers and storms will work over the state today and tonight, but another will push in for Wednesday as well. See when rain is most likely in our area in our latest forecast.
Watch now: Dry across Iowa Monday, but a cold front will bring rain back to the state Tuesday and Tuesday night
Enjoy the break from the rain for now, because more showers are not that far away. See how temperatures will vary across Iowa and when rain is most likely in our area in our updated forecast video.
Unseasonably cold today and windy conditions will make it feel even worse. Rain and snow are likely as well. See when our best chance of precipitation is and when we'll dry out in our latest forecast.
Variation in temperatures today as a cold front sweeps across the state. Rain chance and very windy for all though. More of the same tomorrow with snow mixing in. Here's everything you need to know.
It will be another day with colder than normal temperatures and windy conditions across Iowa. See when all the showers will exit and when we'll warm up in our complete weekend forecast.
A poll found 1 in 3 Americans said they were affected by some kind of extreme weather in the last 2 years and they see the climate crisis as a threat.
Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Wednesday. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees to…
Pretty quiet during the day today, but storms look likely tonight in central and western Iowa. Damaging wind gusts and hail cannot be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.