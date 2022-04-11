Apr. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Sioux City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 46F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Sioux City folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.