Apr. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.