This evening in Sioux City: Mostly clear skies. Low 27F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
