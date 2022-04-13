Sioux City's evening forecast: Clear with gusty winds. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sioux City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Sioux City, with winds reaching 28 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
