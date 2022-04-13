 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Sioux City's evening forecast: Clear with gusty winds. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sioux City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Sioux City, with winds reaching 28 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tornado confirmed near Iowa town; others reported

Tornado confirmed near Iowa town; others reported

Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of Iowa, the weather service said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News