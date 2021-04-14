Sioux City's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Apr. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 37F. Winds NW at 20 to…
Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tod…
Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Sc…
This evening in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 21F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Sioux City will be cool…
This evening in Sioux City: Cloudy. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a co…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Sioux City area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted…