Apr. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 24F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Sioux City Friday. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

