Apr. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Sioux City's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

