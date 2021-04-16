This evening in Sioux City: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
