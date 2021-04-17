Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

For the drive home in Sioux City: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.