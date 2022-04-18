Apr. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening in Sioux City: Generally fair. Low 23F. NE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Tuesday in Sioux City, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.