Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Windy with increasing clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

