Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Windy with increasing clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
Many will stay dry Tuesday, but that will not be the case Wednesday. A warm front will trigger high chances of rain across the state. See when showers and storms are most likely in our area.
Colder than normal temps across the state today and tomorrow, but some will catch a break from the wind Tuesday. See how winds will vary and who might see some rain or snow in our latest forecast.
With wind gusts briefly reaching 50 to 60 mph across the state today, isolated tree damage and power outages are possible. Find out when the worst winds are expected in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Chilly, windy conditions for much of Iowa, but severe weather still possible for the Quad Cities Wednesday
Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner recaps the storms that swept across the state last night and breaks down the continued threat for severe storms in the Quad Cities.
Winds will be much lighter across Iowa Friday and not much rain is expected. Colder than normal temps will contribute to a rain/snow mix on Sunday though. Here's your full Easter Weekend forecast.
Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of Iowa, the weather service said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.
A Tornado Watch is in effect for Sioux City and the surrounding area until 10 p.m. Tuesday. Conditions are favorable for tornadoes to form.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. T…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without …