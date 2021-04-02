 Skip to main content
Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

Sioux City's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Sioux City area. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.

