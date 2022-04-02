Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Sioux City people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
