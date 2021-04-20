Sioux City's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sioux City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
