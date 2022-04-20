Apr. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This evening in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph, becoming SW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Sioux City area. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.

