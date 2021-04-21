Apr. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland

This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Sioux City folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.