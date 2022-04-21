Sioux City's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening then thundershowers overnight. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Friday, Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Sioux City, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Apr. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
