Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
