Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Windy with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Sioux City. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 30 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit siouxcityjournal.com.
Apr. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
