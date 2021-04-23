Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Siouxland
